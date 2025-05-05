Blues Harp Then and Now

May 9/11

Crossroads kicks of the May Blues Harmonica Feature with an entire program devoted to great blues harp players then and now. We’ll hear veterans and innovators like Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Billy Boy Arnold and James Cotton; musicians on the scene today including Wichita’s own Dustin Arbuckle, Jason Ricci, John Nemeth and Big Harp George; Piedmont blues players Phil Wiggins and Sonny Terry; and Charlie Musselwhite from his newest album and working with the New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Ben Harper and Elvin Bishop.

