Music
Crossroads

Blues Harp Then and Now

By Chris Heim
Published May 5, 2025 at 9:40 AM CDT

May 9/11

Crossroads kicks of the May Blues Harmonica Feature with an entire program devoted to great blues harp players then and now. We’ll hear veterans and innovators like Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Billy Boy Arnold and James Cotton; musicians on the scene today including Wichita’s own Dustin Arbuckle, Jason Ricci, John Nemeth and Big Harp George; Piedmont blues players Phil Wiggins and Sonny Terry; and Charlie Musselwhite from his newest album and working with the New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Ben Harper and Elvin Bishop.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
