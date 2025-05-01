Crossroads Top 40 – April 2025
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
- Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
- Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Live in Houston (Cleopatra)
- Giles Robson/John Primer – Ten Chicago Blues Classics (Blues House Productions)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
- Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
- Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
- Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
- Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
- Professor Louis & the Crowmatix – Crowin’ Around (Woodstock)
- Mike Dangeroux – Empty Chair (Dangerous Mike Music)
- Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
- Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
- Matt ‘The Rattlesnake’ Lesch – Blues Cut Like Glass (Blue Lotus)
- Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
- Mark Mule Man Massey – Been A Long, Long Time (Muletone)
- Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
- Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
- Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
- Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
- Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
- The Altons – Heartache in Room 14 (Daptone)
- Sure Fire Soul Ensemble – Gemini (Colemine)
- Ed Alstrom – Flee Though None Pursue (Haywire Productions)
- HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim – Blues Land Theme Park (HeavyDrunk)
- Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
- Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
- Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
- Mitch Ryder – With Love (Ruf)
- Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
- Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
- B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
- Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
- Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus Records)