Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – April 2025

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
  2. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  3. Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
  4. Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
  5. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Live in Houston (Cleopatra)
  6. Giles Robson/John Primer – Ten Chicago Blues Classics (Blues House Productions)
  7. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
  8. Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
  9. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
  10. Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
  11. Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
  12. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
  13. Professor Louis & the Crowmatix – Crowin’ Around (Woodstock)
  14. Mike Dangeroux – Empty Chair (Dangerous Mike Music)
  15. Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
  16. Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
  17. Matt ‘The Rattlesnake’ Lesch – Blues Cut Like Glass (Blue Lotus)
  18. Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
  19. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  20. Mark Mule Man Massey – Been A Long, Long Time (Muletone)
  21. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
  22. Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
  23. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
  24. Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
  25. Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
  26. The Altons – Heartache in Room 14 (Daptone)
  27. Sure Fire Soul Ensemble – Gemini (Colemine)
  28. Ed Alstrom – Flee Though None Pursue (Haywire Productions)
  29. HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim – Blues Land Theme Park (HeavyDrunk)
  30. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
  31. Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
  32. Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
  33. Mitch Ryder – With Love (Ruf)
  34. Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
  35. Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
  36. B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
  37. Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
  38. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
  39. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  40. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
