Remembering Mike Finnigan + Hound Dog Taylor, J.B. Hutto, Ann Peebles & Albert King

April 25/27

Crossroads marks birthdays of blues legend Albert King, Chicago slide master J.B. Hutto, and Memphis soul star Ann Peebles; continues with more music from April Featured Artist Hound Dog Taylor (including music from a Taylor tribute album); and highlights new releases from Popa Chubby, Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, and Ronnie Baker Brooks in hour one.

Then it’s a birthday salute to Mike Finnigan. The talented keyboard player and local favorite was a much-in-demand session player who worked with such acclaimed artists as Maria Muldaur, Bonnie Raitt, Curtis Salgado and more, and was part of the Phantom Blues Band, backing Taj Mahal and releasing a series of well-received albums on their own. We’ll hear music from across Finnigan’s career in a special in hour two of the show.

