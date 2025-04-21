© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Remembering Mike Finnigan + Hound Dog Taylor, J.B. Hutto, Ann Peebles & Albert King

By Chris Heim
Published April 21, 2025 at 9:55 AM CDT

April 25/27

Crossroads marks birthdays of blues legend Albert King, Chicago slide master J.B. Hutto, and Memphis soul star Ann Peebles; continues with more music from April Featured Artist Hound Dog Taylor (including music from a Taylor tribute album); and highlights new releases from Popa Chubby, Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, and Ronnie Baker Brooks in hour one.

Then it’s a birthday salute to Mike Finnigan. The talented keyboard player and local favorite was a much-in-demand session player who worked with such acclaimed artists as Maria Muldaur, Bonnie Raitt, Curtis Salgado and more, and was part of the Phantom Blues Band, backing Taj Mahal and releasing a series of well-received albums on their own. We’ll hear music from across Finnigan’s career in a special in hour two of the show.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim