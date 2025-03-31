© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – March 2025

By Chris Heim
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:10 AM CDT
  1. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
  2. Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
  3. Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
  4. Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
  5. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
  6. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
  7. Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
  8. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  9. Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
  10. HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim – Blues Land Theme Park (HeavyDrunk)
  11. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
  12. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Live in Houston (Cleopatra)
  13. Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
  14. Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
  15. Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
  16. Mitch Ryder – With Love (Ruf)
  17. Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
  18. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
  19. Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
  20. Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
  21. Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
  22. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
  23. Giles Robson/John Primer – Ten Chicago Blues Classics (Blues House Productions)
  24. B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
  25. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  26. Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell – Set Me Free (Catalano Music)
  27. Jake Shimabukuro/Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (JS Records)
  28. Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
  29. Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
  30. Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
  31. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  32. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
  33. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
  34. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  35. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
  36. Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
  37. Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute/Linus)
  38. Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
  39. Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
  40. Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
