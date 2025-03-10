Sister Rosetta, Sly Stone & Lightnin’ Hopkins

March 14/16

Crossroads continues the March Sister Rosetta Tharpe Feature with some of her classic tracks and a tribute from singer Toshi Reagon. We also mark birthdays of Lightnin’ Hopkins (music from one of his albums just inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame) and Sly Stone (featured in a special in hour two of the show), and highlight the latest from Toronzo Cannon, Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Giles Robson & John Primer, and Frank Catalano with Lurrie Bell.

