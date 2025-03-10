© 2025 KMUW
Sister Rosetta, Sly Stone & Lightnin’ Hopkins

By Chris Heim
Published March 10, 2025 at 10:18 AM CDT

March 14/16

Crossroads continues the March Sister Rosetta Tharpe Feature with some of her classic tracks and a tribute from singer Toshi Reagon. We also mark birthdays of Lightnin’ Hopkins (music from one of his albums just inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame) and Sly Stone (featured in a special in hour two of the show), and highlight the latest from Toronzo Cannon, Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Giles Robson & John Primer, and Frank Catalano with Lurrie Bell.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
