March New Blues Releases Show

March 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A posthumous compilation from soul blues singer Frank Bey

Another all-star guest set from harp player Bob Corritore

Another trip in the wayback machine with Steve Howell & the Mighty Men

A trip to the amusement park with Watermelon Slim and Heavydrunk

And a new studio release from veteran blues rocker Mitch Ryder.

