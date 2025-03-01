Crossroads Top 40 – February 2025
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Live in Houston (Cleopatra)
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
- B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
- Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
- Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell – Set Me Free (Catalano Music)
- Jake Shimabukuro/Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (JS Records)
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
- Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
- Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
- Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
- Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
- Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
- Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
- Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
- Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
- Jovin Webb – Drifter (Blind Pig)
- Giles Robson/John Primer – Ten Chicago Blues Classics (Blues House Productions)
- Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
- Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
- Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
- Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
- Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus Records)
- Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
- Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
- Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute/Linus)
- Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
- Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
- Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
- Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
- Jimmy Carpenter – Just Got Started (Gulf Coast)
- Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
- Mikey Junior – Traveling North (8th Train)
- Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)