Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – February 2025

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Live in Houston (Cleopatra)
  2. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
  3. B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
  4. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  5. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
  6. Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell – Set Me Free (Catalano Music)
  7. Jake Shimabukuro/Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (JS Records)
  8. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  9. Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
  10. Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
  11. Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
  12. Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
  13. Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
  14. Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
  15. Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
  16. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
  17. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  18. Jovin Webb – Drifter (Blind Pig)
  19. Giles Robson/John Primer – Ten Chicago Blues Classics (Blues House Productions)
  20. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
  21. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
  22. Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
  23. Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
  24. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  25. Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
  26. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
  27. Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
  28. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
  29. Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
  30. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
  31. Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute/Linus)
  32. Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
  33. Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
  34. Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
  35. Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
  36. Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
  37. Jimmy Carpenter – Just Got Started (Gulf Coast)
  38. Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
  39. Mikey Junior – Traveling North (8th Train)
  40. Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
