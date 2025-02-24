Magic Sam, Buddy Guy, Remembering Linsey Alexander and Blues Birthdays, Honorees & Nominees

February 28/March 2

Crossroads wraps up the February West Side Blues Feature with music from Magic Sam, Magic Slim and Buddy Guy (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We continue highlighting nominees and honorees from this year’s Grammy and Blues Music Awards and Halls of Fame – including Shemekia Copeland, Eddie Floyd, and Bob Stroger. We mark birthdays of Alvin Youngblood Hart and Rory Gallagher. And Crossroads gets things warmed up for Fat Tuesday with Crescent City sounds from Professor Longhair and the Hot 8 Brass Band.

(Global Village, Strange Currency and Night Train team up to celebrate Mardi Gras this Tuesday from 7 p.m. to midnight.)

