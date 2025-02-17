Blues Hall of Fame/BMA Nominees, Corey Harris, Nina Simone & Classic West Side

February 21/23

Crossroads continues the February Magic Sam/West Side Blues Feature with music from one of Sam’s classic albums along with selections from West Side favorites Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater and Otis Rush.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Nina Simone and Corey Harris (featured in a concert special in hour two), get to music from newly named Blues Music Awards nominees and Blues Hall of Fame inductees, and hear the latest from John Primer with Giles Robson. Blind Lemon Pledge, Tommy Castro, and Mark Hummel

