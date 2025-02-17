© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Hall of Fame/BMA Nominees, Corey Harris, Nina Simone & Classic West Side

By Chris Heim
Published February 17, 2025 at 10:02 AM CST

February 21/23

Crossroads continues the February Magic Sam/West Side Blues Feature with music from one of Sam’s classic albums along with selections from West Side favorites Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater and Otis Rush.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Nina Simone and Corey Harris (featured in a concert special in hour two), get to music from newly named Blues Music Awards nominees and Blues Hall of Fame inductees, and hear the latest from John Primer with Giles Robson. Blind Lemon Pledge, Tommy Castro, and Mark Hummel

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
