© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – January 2025

By Chris Heim
Published February 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
  2. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
  3. Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute/Linus)
  4. Jake Shimabukuro/Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (JS Records)
  5. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  6. Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
  7. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
  8. Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
  9. Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell – Set Me Free (Catalano Music)
  10. Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
  11. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  12. Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
  13. Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
  14. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  15. Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
  16. Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
  17. Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
  18. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
  19. Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
  20. Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
  21. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
  22. Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
  23. Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
  24. Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival – Revival (House of Berry)
  25. Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
  26. Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve (Alligator)
  27. Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
  28. Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
  29. Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
  30. Greg Nagy – The Real You (Greg Nagy)
  31. Hitman Blues Band – Calling Long Distance (Nerus)
  32. Jimmy Carpenter – Just Got Started (Gulf Coast)
  33. Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
  34. Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
  35. Mikey Junior – Traveling North (8th Train)
  36. Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
  37. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  38. Jovin Webb – Drifter (Blind Pig)
  39. Curtis Salgado – Fine by Me (Little Village)
  40. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim