Crossroads Top 40 – January 2025
- B.B. King – In France (Deep Digs/Elemental)
- Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
- Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute/Linus)
- Jake Shimabukuro/Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (JS Records)
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
- Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
- Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
- Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
- Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell – Set Me Free (Catalano Music)
- Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
- Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
- Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
- Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
- Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
- Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
- Sugar Brown – Toronto Bound (Sugar Brown)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus Records)
- Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
- Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
- Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival – Revival (House of Berry)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
- Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve (Alligator)
- Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
- Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
- Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
- Greg Nagy – The Real You (Greg Nagy)
- Hitman Blues Band – Calling Long Distance (Nerus)
- Jimmy Carpenter – Just Got Started (Gulf Coast)
- Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
- Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
- Mikey Junior – Traveling North (8th Train)
- Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
- Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
- Jovin Webb – Drifter (Blind Pig)
- Curtis Salgado – Fine by Me (Little Village)
- Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)