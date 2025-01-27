Blues Harmonica Legend Charlie Musselwhite

January 31/February 2

SPECIAL: Crossroads marks the birthday of blues harp legend Charlie Musselwhite in a special edition of the show for his January 31 birthday. We’ll hear music from his debut album, later releases under his own name, and some of the many guest appearances he made over the years, including with George Thorogoood & the Destroyers, John Lee Hooker, Eric Bibb, Boz Scaggs, Elvin Bishop and more. Then in hour two it’s a special featuring Musselwhite in concert.

