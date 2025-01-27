© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Harmonica Legend Charlie Musselwhite

By Chris Heim
Published January 27, 2025 at 10:25 AM CST

January 31/February 2

SPECIAL: Crossroads marks the birthday of blues harp legend Charlie Musselwhite in a special edition of the show for his January 31 birthday. We’ll hear music from his debut album, later releases under his own name, and some of the many guest appearances he made over the years, including with George Thorogoood & the Destroyers, John Lee Hooker, Eric Bibb, Boz Scaggs, Elvin Bishop and more. Then in hour two it’s a special featuring Musselwhite in concert.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
