2024 Grammy Nominees & Bests & Birthdays

January 24/26

Crossroads continues the January Best of 2024 Feature with music from Grammy nominees Shemekia Copeland, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Little Feat, and Sue Foley. We’ll also hear more show favorites from Bloodest Saxophone and Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, and remember Jewel Brown who passed away last year.

On our birthday list this time are Crescent City favorites Huey “Piano” Smith and Aaron Neville, and R&B great Etta James – featured in hour one with Sugar Pie DeSanto (who passed away in December) and in a later album that included Mike Finnigan, and in a special in hour two of the show.

