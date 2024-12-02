© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

November New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST

December 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A ‘Holiday Blues Revue” with pianist Ben Levin and special guests

One of today’s top blues piano players, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

A previously unreleased live performance from B.B. King in France

British bluesman Mississippi MacDonald

New York blues favorites, the Hitman Blues Band

And the second release from California soul group, Thee Sacred Souls

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
