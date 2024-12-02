November New Blues Releases

December 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A ‘Holiday Blues Revue” with pianist Ben Levin and special guests

One of today’s top blues piano players, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

A previously unreleased live performance from B.B. King in France

British bluesman Mississippi MacDonald

New York blues favorites, the Hitman Blues Band

And the second release from California soul group, Thee Sacred Souls

