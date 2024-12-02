© 2024 KMUW
 Crossroads Top 40 – November 2024

By Chris Heim
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST
  1. Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute/Linus)
  2. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  3. Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
  4. Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
  5. Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
  6. Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
  7. Jake Shimabukuro/Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (JS Records)
  8. Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell – Set Me Free (Catalano Music)
  9. Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
  10. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
  11. Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
  12. Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
  13. Mikey Junior – Traveling North (8th Train)
  14. Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
  15. Benny Turner – BT (Nola Blue)
  16. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (Momojo)
  17. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
  18. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  19. Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
  20. Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Dirt on My Diamonds Volume 2 (Provogue)
  21. Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
  22. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  23. Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival – Revival (House of Berry)
  24. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  25. Todd Partridge – Desert Fox Blues (Todd Partridge)
  26. Blue Moon Marquee – New Orleans Sessions (Blue Moon Marquee)
  27. Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
  28. Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
  29. Pontchartrain Shakers – Pontchartrain Shakers (Southland)
  30. Blues People – Skin I’m In (Blues People)
  31. Jovin Webb – Drifter (Blind Pig)
  32. Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
  33. Curtis Salgado – Fine by Me (Little Village)
  34. Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve (Alligator)
  35. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
  36. Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
  37. Memphis Royal Brothers – Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal)
  38. Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
  39. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
  40. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim