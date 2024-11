November 29/December 1

Crossroads wraps up the November Bonnie Raitt Feature with music she did with Maria Muldaur, Pops Staples and from one of her classic early albums.

We also mark birthdays of June Pointer, Mike Morgan, Brownie McGhee, Smokin’ Joe Kubek, and the late John Mayall (with a concert special in hour two of the show).

Plus new music from Zac Harmon, Ronnie Baker Brooks, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.