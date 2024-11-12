© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Blues Birthdays - Bonnie Raitt, Tab Benoit, W.C. Clark & Hubert Sumlin

By Chris Heim
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:20 AM CST

November 15/17

Crossroads celebrates some great blues birthdays this time around – including November Featured Artist Bonnie Raitt (for her 75th), the ‘Godfather of Austin Blues W.C. Clark, blues guitar legend and Howlin’ Wolf band mate Hubert Sumlin, and Tab Benoit (back with his first new studio album in 13 years and featured in a special in hour two of the show).

We’ll also hear new music from Jake Shimabukuro teamed up with Mick Fleetwood, harmonic players Mikey Junior and Mark Hummel, the Memphis Royal Brothers, and Duke Robillard.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim