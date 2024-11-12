Blues Birthdays - Bonnie Raitt, Tab Benoit, W.C. Clark & Hubert Sumlin

November 15/17

Crossroads celebrates some great blues birthdays this time around – including November Featured Artist Bonnie Raitt (for her 75th), the ‘Godfather of Austin Blues W.C. Clark, blues guitar legend and Howlin’ Wolf band mate Hubert Sumlin, and Tab Benoit (back with his first new studio album in 13 years and featured in a special in hour two of the show).

We’ll also hear new music from Jake Shimabukuro teamed up with Mick Fleetwood, harmonic players Mikey Junior and Mark Hummel, the Memphis Royal Brothers, and Duke Robillard.

