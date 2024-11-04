© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – October 2024

By Chris Heim
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:22 PM CST
  1. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  2. Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
  3. Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
  4. Curtis Salgado – Fine by Me (Little Village)
  5. Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
  6. Scott Ward Productions – I Believe I’ll Run On (Nola Blue)
  7. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  8. Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
  9. Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve (Alligator)
  10. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
  11. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
  12. Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
  13. Mikey Junior – Traveling North (Train)
  14. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
  15. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  16. Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
  17. Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
  18. Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
  19. Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
  20. Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
  21. Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
  22. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
  23. Memphis Royal Brothers – Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal)
  24. Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
  25. Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
  26. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
  27. Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain
  28. Dennis Jones – About Time (Blue Rock)
  29. Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Dirt on My Diamonds Volume 2 (Provogue)
  30. JD Simo/Luther Dickinson – Do the Rump! (Forty Below)
  31. Jimmy Carpenter – Just Got Started (Gulf Coast)
  32. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
  33. Juba – Juba (Little Village)
  34. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  35. Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
  36. Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
  37. Kid Anderson – Spirits (Little Village)
  38. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  39. Willie Buck & the Delmark All-Stars – Live at Buddy Guy’s Legends (Delmark)
  40. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim