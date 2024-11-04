Crossroads Top 40 – October 2024
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
- Bruce Katz Band – Back in Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)
- Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
- Curtis Salgado – Fine by Me (Little Village)
- Joe Flip – Old Soul Live (Joe Flip)
- Scott Ward Productions – I Believe I’ll Run On (Nola Blue)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
- Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve (Alligator)
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
- Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
- Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
- Mikey Junior – Traveling North (Train)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus Records)
- Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
- Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
- Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
- Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
- Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Revelation (Hard Times)
- Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
- Memphis Royal Brothers – Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal)
- Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire)
- Vaneese Thomas – Stories in Blue (Overton)
- Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
- Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain
- Dennis Jones – About Time (Blue Rock)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Dirt on My Diamonds Volume 2 (Provogue)
- JD Simo/Luther Dickinson – Do the Rump! (Forty Below)
- Jimmy Carpenter – Just Got Started (Gulf Coast)
- Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
- Juba – Juba (Little Village)
- Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
- Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
- Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
- Kid Anderson – Spirits (Little Village)
- Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
- Willie Buck & the Delmark All-Stars – Live at Buddy Guy’s Legends (Delmark)
- Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)