October 11/13

Crossroads kicks off the October Stevie Ray Vaughan Feature with music he did with older brother Jimmie Vaughan, a tribute to Stevie from Jimmie, and a Jimmie Vaughan special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear the classic track that inspired the name of Stevie’s band, the latest from Jimmie’s former band, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and new music from Colin James, Mark Hummel, Tab Benoit, and Dennis Jones.