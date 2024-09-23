Memphis Slim with Willie Dixon

September 27/29

Crossroads wraps up the September Memphis Slim feature with music he did with legendary blues bassist, producer, and songwriter Willie Dixon in hour one and a Memphis Slim special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear new music from Bobby Christina’s Caravan (with a tribute to Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy), Japan’s Bloodest Saxophone, zydeco masters Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, guitar great Duke Robillard, soul blues singer Billy Price, and pianist Eden Brent.

