Music
Crossroads

Memphis Slim with Willie Dixon

By Chris Heim
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:26 AM CDT

September 27/29

Crossroads wraps up the September Memphis Slim feature with music he did with legendary blues bassist, producer, and songwriter Willie Dixon in hour one and a Memphis Slim special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear new music from Bobby Christina’s Caravan (with a tribute to Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy), Japan’s Bloodest Saxophone, zydeco masters Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, guitar great Duke Robillard, soul blues singer Billy Price, and pianist Eden Brent.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim