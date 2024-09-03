© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

September New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:41 AM CDT

September 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

The return of blues queen Shemekia Copeland

A live tribute to Odetta from Misty Blues

Veteran zydeco group Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

A long-delayed release from guitar whiz Duke Robillard

The first studio album in 13 years from Tab Benoit

Canadian blues star Colin James

Progressive contemporary gospel group, the Harlem Gospel Travelers

Veteran Chicago blues man Willie Buck & the Delmark All-Stars

And the debut album from New Orleans blues and soul singer and pianist Sonny Gullage

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim