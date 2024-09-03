September New Blues Releases Show

September 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

The return of blues queen Shemekia Copeland

A live tribute to Odetta from Misty Blues

Veteran zydeco group Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

A long-delayed release from guitar whiz Duke Robillard

The first studio album in 13 years from Tab Benoit

Canadian blues star Colin James

Progressive contemporary gospel group, the Harlem Gospel Travelers

Veteran Chicago blues man Willie Buck & the Delmark All-Stars

And the debut album from New Orleans blues and soul singer and pianist Sonny Gullage