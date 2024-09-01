© 2024 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – August 2024

By Chris Heim
Published September 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
  2. Curtis Salgado – Fine By Me (Little Village)
  3. Juba – Juba (Little Village)
  4. Staples Jr. Singers – Searching (Luaka Bop)
  5. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
  6. Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus)
  7. Kid Anderson – Spirits (Little Village)
  8. Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
  9. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
  10. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
  11. Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
  12. Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
  13. Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
  14. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul (Journeyman)
  15. Levee Town – Stories (Hudtone)
  16. Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
  17. Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
  18. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  19. Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
  20. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  21. Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
  22. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
  23. Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
  24. The Wicked Lo-Down – Out of Line (Gulf Coast)
  25. Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
  26. Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato)
  27. Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
  28. Chris Cain – Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator)
  29. Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
  30. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  31. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  32. Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
  33. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
  34. Deb Ryder – Live and Havin’ Fun (Vizztone)
  35. Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
  36. Anthony Geraci – Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart)
  37. Seth James – Lessons (Qualified)
  38. Dennis Jones – About Time (Blue Rock)
  39. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
  40. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
