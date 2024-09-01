Crossroads Top 40 – August 2024
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
- Curtis Salgado – Fine By Me (Little Village)
- Juba – Juba (Little Village)
- Staples Jr. Singers – Searching (Luaka Bop)
- Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus)
- Kid Anderson – Spirits (Little Village)
- Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
- Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
- Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
- Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
- Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
- Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul (Journeyman)
- Levee Town – Stories (Hudtone)
- Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
- Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
- Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
- Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
- Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
- Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
- John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
- Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
- The Wicked Lo-Down – Out of Line (Gulf Coast)
- Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
- Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato)
- Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
- Chris Cain – Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator)
- Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
- Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
- Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
- Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
- Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
- Deb Ryder – Live and Havin’ Fun (Vizztone)
- Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
- Anthony Geraci – Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart)
- Seth James – Lessons (Qualified)
- Dennis Jones – About Time (Blue Rock)
- Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
- Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)