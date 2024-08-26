© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Guy Davis

By Chris Heim
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:10 PM CDT

August 30/September 1

Crossroads wraps up the August Piedmont Blues Feature with music from Guy Davis, the singer, songwriter, guitarist, harmonica player, actor and activist whose music draws on Piedmont, Delta, and folk influences. We’ll hear albums from across his career in hour one, including The Legend of Sugarbelly, released just last week, and then hear him in a concert special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear music from Piedmont Blues favorites Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, the late John Mayall, George Benson’s salute to Chuck Berry, and new releases from Mark Hummel, the Wicked Lo-Down, Curtis Salgado, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Chicago Blues Lifters, and Johnny Burgin.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
