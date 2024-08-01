Crossroads Top 40 – July 2024
- Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
- Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
- Curtis Salgado – Fine By Me (Little Village)
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
- Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
- Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
- Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
- Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
- Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
- Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul (Journeyman)
- Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato)
- Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
- Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
- Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
- John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
- Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
- Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
- Deb Ryder – Live and Havin’ Fun (Vizztone)
- The Wicked Lo-Down – Out of Line (Gulf Coast)
- Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
- Anthony Geraci – Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart)
- Seth James – Lessons (Qualified)
- Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
- Dennis Jones – About Time (Blue Rock)
- Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – 99 ½ Won’t Do (Out of the Past Music)
- Blind Lemon Pledge – Oh So Good (Ofeh)
- Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)
- Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
- Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
- Kevin Burt & Big Medicine – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
- Misty Blues – Silver Lining (Guitar One)
- Katie Henry – Get Goin’ (Ruf)
- Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
- Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
- Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love (Provogue)
- Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
- Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Live in France (Elemental/Deep Digs)