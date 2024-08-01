© 2024 KMUW
Crossroads Top 40 – July 2024

By Chris Heim
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
  2. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
  3. Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
  4. Curtis Salgado – Fine By Me (Little Village)
  5. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
  6. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  7. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  8. Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
  9. Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
  10. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
  11. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul (Journeyman)
  12. Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato)
  13. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  14. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
  15. Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
  16. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
  17. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
  18. Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
  19. Deb Ryder – Live and Havin’ Fun (Vizztone)
  20. The Wicked Lo-Down – Out of Line (Gulf Coast)
  21. Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
  22. Anthony Geraci – Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart)
  23. Seth James – Lessons (Qualified)
  24. Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
  25. Dennis Jones – About Time (Blue Rock)
  26. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
  27. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – 99 ½ Won’t Do (Out of the Past Music)
  28. Blind Lemon Pledge – Oh So Good (Ofeh)
  29. Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)
  30. Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
  31. Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
  32. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
  33. Misty Blues – Silver Lining (Guitar One)
  34. Katie Henry – Get Goin’ (Ruf)
  35. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
  36. Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
  37. Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love (Provogue)
  38. Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
  39. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  40. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Live in France (Elemental/Deep Digs)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
