© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW has a $185,000 fiscal year shortfall. Can you help? Click here to make a donation.
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – June 2024

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:25 AM CDT
  1. Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato)
  2. Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
  3. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
  4. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  5. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
  6. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  7. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
  8. Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
  9. Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
  10. Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
  11. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  12. Misty Blues – Silver Lining (Guitar One)
  13. Katie Henry – Get Goin’ (Ruf)
  14. Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
  15. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
  16. Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
  17. Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love (Provogue)
  18. Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
  19. Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
  20. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
  21. Anthony Geraci – Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart)
  22. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – 99 ½ Won’t Do (Out of the Past Music)
  23. Blind Lemon Pledge – Oh So Good (Ofeh)
  24. Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
  25. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  26. Jack Hadley – The St. Louis Sessions Vol. II (Blue Haight Music)
  27. Seth James – Lessons (Qualified)
  28. Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
  29. Blind Lemon Pledge – Oh So Good (Blind Lemon Pledge)
  30. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
  31. Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
  32. Deb Ryder – Live and Havin’ Fun (Vizztone)
  33. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Live in France (Elemental/Deep Digs)
  34. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
  35. Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
  36. Steve Shanahan – Blue Ranchero (8th Train)
  37. The Hitman Blues Band – Hey, Can You Guys Play… (Neros)
  38. Patti Parks – Come Sing With Me (Vizztone)
  39. Altered Five Blues Band – Testifyin’ (Blind Pig)
  40. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim