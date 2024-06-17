Jimmy Rogers Centennial + Skip James and Luther Kent

June 21/23

Crossroads continues the June Jimmy Rogers Centennial Birthday Feature with music he did with Muddy Waters and Wild Child Butler, and as leader from both the beginning of his career (with his first Chess single) to a later comeback album.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Delta bluesman Skip James and Crescent City soul blues singer Luther Kent.

And new music this time comes from Big Harp George, Anthony Geraci, Little Feat, Taj Mahal, Canned Heat, Mike Zito, and Jim Kweskin.