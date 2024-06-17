© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Jimmy Rogers Centennial + Skip James and Luther Kent

By Chris Heim
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:40 AM CDT

June 21/23

Crossroads continues the June Jimmy Rogers Centennial Birthday Feature with music he did with Muddy Waters and Wild Child Butler, and as leader from both the beginning of his career (with his first Chess single) to a later comeback album.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Delta bluesman Skip James and Crescent City soul blues singer Luther Kent.

And new music this time comes from Big Harp George, Anthony Geraci, Little Feat, Taj Mahal, Canned Heat, Mike Zito, and Jim Kweskin.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
Chris Heim