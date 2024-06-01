© 2024 KMUW
Crossroads Top 40 – May 2024

By Chris Heim
Published June 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato)
  2. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
  3. Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
  4. Deb Ryder – Live and Havin’ Fun (Vizztone)
  5. Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
  6. Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
  7. Anthony Geraci – Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart)
  8. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
  9. Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
  10. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
  11. Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
  12. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  13. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
  14. Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
  15. Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
  16. Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
  17. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  18. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
  19. Katie Henry – Get Goin’ (Ruf)
  20. Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
  21. Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love (Provogue)
  22. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Live in France (Elemental/Deep Digs)
  23. Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
  24. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
  25. Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
  26. Steve Shanahan – Blue Ranchero (8th Train)
  27. Zakiya Hooker – Bluesman’s Journey (Boogie With the Hook)
  28. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – 99 ½ Won’t Do (Out of the Past Music)
  29. Blind Lemon Pledge – Oh So Good (Ofeh)
  30. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
  31. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  32. The Hitman Blues Band – Hey, Can You Guys Play… (Neros)
  33. Patti Parks – Come Sing With Me (Vizztone)
  34. Altered Five Blues Band – Testifyin’ (Blind Pig)
  35. Bernard Allison – Luther’s Blues (Ruf)
  36. Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)
  37. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
  38. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
  39. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
  40. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
