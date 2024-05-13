© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Big Maybelle/Living Blues Nominees + Taj Mahal, Jimmy Thackery & Big Joe Turner

By Chris Heim
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:23 AM CDT

May 17/19

Crossroads joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate the birthday of roots and blues great Taj Mahal. We’ll hear some of his classic recordings, his Living Blues nominated Savoy album, and his latest album, Swingin’, in hour one, and a special featuring Taj in hour two of the show.

We also continue the May Feature of music from Big Maybelle and from the newly announced Living Blues nominees (including Duke Robillard and Anthony Geraci), mark birthdays of Jimmy Thackery and Big Joe Turner, and check out new titles from Little Feat, Ben Sidran, and Kevin Burt.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim