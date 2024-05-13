Big Maybelle/Living Blues Nominees + Taj Mahal, Jimmy Thackery & Big Joe Turner

May 17/19

Crossroads joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate the birthday of roots and blues great Taj Mahal. We’ll hear some of his classic recordings, his Living Blues nominated Savoy album, and his latest album, Swingin’, in hour one, and a special featuring Taj in hour two of the show.

We also continue the May Feature of music from Big Maybelle and from the newly announced Living Blues nominees (including Duke Robillard and Anthony Geraci), mark birthdays of Jimmy Thackery and Big Joe Turner, and check out new titles from Little Feat, Ben Sidran, and Kevin Burt.