The New Blues Releases

May 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

Hill Country bluesman Cedric Burnside

Acoustic blues from Blind Lemon Pledge

Veteran pianist Anthony Geraci

A live set from singer and songwriter Deb Ryder

Witty blues from Rick Estrin & the Night Cats

Blues tribute and first new studio album from Little Feat

Ben Sidran’s personal take on the blues

Singer, songwriter, and harmonica player Big Harp George

And Chicago blues scene veteran Johnny Burgin