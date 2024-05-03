The New Blues Releases
May 3/5
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:
Hill Country bluesman Cedric Burnside
Acoustic blues from Blind Lemon Pledge
Veteran pianist Anthony Geraci
A live set from singer and songwriter Deb Ryder
Witty blues from Rick Estrin & the Night Cats
Blues tribute and first new studio album from Little Feat
Ben Sidran’s personal take on the blues
Singer, songwriter, and harmonica player Big Harp George
And Chicago blues scene veteran Johnny Burgin