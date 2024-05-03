© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

The New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published May 3, 2024 at 9:09 AM CDT

May 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

Hill Country bluesman Cedric Burnside

Acoustic blues from Blind Lemon Pledge

Veteran pianist Anthony Geraci

A live set from singer and songwriter Deb Ryder

Witty blues from Rick Estrin & the Night Cats

Blues tribute and first new studio album from Little Feat

Ben Sidran’s personal take on the blues

Singer, songwriter, and harmonica player Big Harp George

And Chicago blues scene veteran Johnny Burgin

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
