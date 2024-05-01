Crossroads Top 40 – April 2024
- Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
- Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
- Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
- Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
- John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
- Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – 99 ½ Won’t Do (Out of the Past Music)
- Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
- Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
- Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
- The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
- Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
- Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
- Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
- Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
- The Hitman Blues Band – Hey, Can You Guys Play… (Neros)
- Patti Parks – Come Sing With Me (Vizztone)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Testifyin’ (Blind Pig)
- Bernard Allison – Luther’s Blues (Ruf)
- Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
- Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
- Steve Shanahan – Blue Ranchero (8th Train)
- Katie Henry – Get Goin’ (Ruf)
- 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
- Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
- Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
- Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
- Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
- Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
- Zakiya Hooker – Bluesman’s Journey (Boogie With the Hook)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
- Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
- Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
- Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
- Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
- Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
- Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
- Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
- Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)