© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – April 2024

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
  2. Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
  3. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
  4. Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
  5. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
  6. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
  7. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – 99 ½ Won’t Do (Out of the Past Music)
  8. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  9. Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
  10. Eric Bibb – Live at the Scala Theater (Repute)
  11. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
  12. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
  13. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  14. Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
  15. Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
  16. The Hitman Blues Band – Hey, Can You Guys Play… (Neros)
  17. Patti Parks – Come Sing With Me (Vizztone)
  18. Altered Five Blues Band – Testifyin’ (Blind Pig)
  19. Bernard Allison – Luther’s Blues (Ruf)
  20. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  21. Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)
  22. Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
  23. Steve Shanahan – Blue Ranchero (8th Train)
  24. Katie Henry – Get Goin’ (Ruf)
  25. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
  26. Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
  27. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
  28. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
  29. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
  30. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
  31. Zakiya Hooker – Bluesman’s Journey (Boogie With the Hook)
  32. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
  33. Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
  34. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
  35. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
  36. Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
  37. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
  38. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
  39. Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
  40. Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim