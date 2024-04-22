Gatemouth Brown & Mike Finnigan

April 26/28

It’s two-part edition of Crossroads this time. In hour one, we wrap up the April Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of the eclectic, multi-instrumentalist Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown, mark birthdays of Hi Records hitmaker Ann Peebles, and Robert Johnson associate Johnny Shines, and highlight new music from Taj Mahal, the Hitman Blues Band, Albert Cummings, Tinsley Ellis, Steve Howell, and Kevin Burt (with a cover of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which was just inducted into the National Recording Registry last week).

In hour two, we remember Mike Finnigan for his April 26th birthday. The late keyboardist, vocalist and songwriter first came to Kansas to play basketball at KU. His musical career began to take off here in Wichita as part of the band, the Serfs. From there he would record with a who’s who of artists and well as become a pivotal figure in the Phantom Blues Band. We’ll hear him with that band (on their own and backing the legendary Taj Mahal) and in guest appearances with Curtis Salgado, Deb Ryder, Bonnie Raitt, Maria Muldaur, Etta James, Buddy Guy, Coco Montoya, and the Mannish Boys.