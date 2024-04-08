Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown Centennial Birthday

April 12/14

Crossroads celebrates the centennial birthday of Gulf Coast blues great Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown throughout April. This time we’ll hear one of his rare tracks in hour one, and feature him in a concert special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays of blues great Hound Dog Taylor and soul great Al Green, and highlight the latest releases from John Primer with Bob Corritore, Emma Wilson in Memphis, and Kevin Burt with a tribute to Bill Withers.