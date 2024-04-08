© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown Centennial Birthday

By Chris Heim
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:22 AM CDT

April 12/14

Crossroads celebrates the centennial birthday of Gulf Coast blues great Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown throughout April. This time we’ll hear one of his rare tracks in hour one, and feature him in a concert special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays of blues great Hound Dog Taylor and soul great Al Green, and highlight the latest releases from John Primer with Bob Corritore, Emma Wilson in Memphis, and Kevin Burt with a tribute to Bill Withers.

Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
