Crossroads Top 40 – March 2024
- Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
- Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
- Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
- Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Phoenix Blues Rumble (Vizztone)
- 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
- Bernard Allison – Luther’s Blues (Ruf)
- The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
- Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
- Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
- Katie Henry – Get Goni’ (Ruf)
- Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
- Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
- Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
- Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
- Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
- Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
- Ghalia Volt – Shout Sister Shout (Ruf)
- Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
- The Hitman Blues Band – Hey, Can You Guys Play… (Neros)
- Patti Parks – Come Sing With Me (Vizztone)
- Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
- Memphis Slim – ‘60/’61 (Sunset Blvd Records)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Testifyin’ (Blind Pig)
- Zakiya Hooker – Bluesman’s Journey (Boogie With the Hook)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
- Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
- Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson)
- Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
- Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
- Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
- Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
- Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
- Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
- Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)
- Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart)
- Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
- JJ Grey & MoFro – Olustee (Alligator)