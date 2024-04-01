© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – March 2024

By Chris Heim
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:46 AM CDT
  1. Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
  2. Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
  3. Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
  4. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
  5. Bob Corritore & Friends – Phoenix Blues Rumble (Vizztone)
  6. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
  7. Bernard Allison – Luther’s Blues (Ruf)
  8. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
  9. Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
  10. Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
  11. Katie Henry – Get Goni’ (Ruf)
  12. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
  13. Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
  14. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  15. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
  16. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
  17. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
  18. Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
  19. Ghalia Volt – Shout Sister Shout (Ruf)
  20. Mike Zito – Life is Hard (Gulf Coast)
  21. The Hitman Blues Band – Hey, Can You Guys Play… (Neros)
  22. Patti Parks – Come Sing With Me (Vizztone)
  23. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
  24. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
  25. Memphis Slim – ‘60/’61 (Sunset Blvd Records)
  26. Altered Five Blues Band – Testifyin’ (Blind Pig)
  27. Zakiya Hooker – Bluesman’s Journey (Boogie With the Hook)
  28. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
  29. Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
  30. Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson)
  31. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
  32. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
  33. Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
  34. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
  35. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
  36. Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
  37. Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)
  38. Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart)
  39. Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
  40. JJ Grey & MoFro – Olustee (Alligator)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim