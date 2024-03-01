© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – February 2024

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
  2. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
  3. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
  4. Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
  5. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
  6. Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
  7. Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
  8. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
  9. Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
  10. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  11. Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
  12. Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
  13. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
  14. Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson)
  15. Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
  16. Bob Corritore & Friends – Phoenix Blues Rumble (Vizztone)
  17. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
  18. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
  19. Ghalia Volt – Shout Sister Shout (Ruf)
  20. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
  21. Steve Howell – Gallery of Echoes (Out of the Past Music)
  22. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
  23. Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
  24. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
  25. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
  26. Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
  27. Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (Fantasy)
  28. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
  29. Bob Corritore & Friends – Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (Vizztone)
  30. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
  31. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
  32. Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)
  33. Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart)
  34. David K. Mathews – The Fantasy Vocal Sessions Vol. 3 (Effendi)
  35. ­Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart)
  36. Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
  37. Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart)
  38. Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers)
  39. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
  40. Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator)
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
