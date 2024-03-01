Crossroads Top 40 – February 2024
- Misty Blues – Live at the Cavern Club (Guitar One)
- The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
- Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
- Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
- Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
- Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
- Cedar County Cobras – Homesick Blues (Cedar County Cobras)
- Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
- Jim Kweskin – Never Too Late (Story Sound)
- Kevin Burt – Thank You Brother Bill (Gulf Coast)
- Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
- Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson)
- Chris O’Leary – The Hard Line (Alligator)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Phoenix Blues Rumble (Vizztone)
- Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
- 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
- Ghalia Volt – Shout Sister Shout (Ruf)
- Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
- Steve Howell – Gallery of Echoes (Out of the Past Music)
- Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
- Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
- Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
- Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
- Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
- Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (Fantasy)
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (Vizztone)
- D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
- Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
- Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)
- Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart)
- David K. Mathews – The Fantasy Vocal Sessions Vol. 3 (Effendi)
- Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart)
- Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
- Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart)
- Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers)
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
- Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator)