Crossroads Top 40 – January 2024

By Chris Heim
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
  2. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
  3. Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
  4. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
  5. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
  6. Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (Fantasy)
  7. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
  8. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
  9. Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson)
  10. Bob Corritore & Friends – Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (Vizztone)
  11. Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
  12. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
  13. Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
  14. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
  15. Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
  16. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
  17. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
  18. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
  19. Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)
  20. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
  21. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose-Colored Glasses Vol. 2 (Jesi-Lu)
  22. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
  23. Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart)
  24. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
  25. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
  26. David K. Mathews – The Fantasy Vocal Sessions Vol. 3 (Effendi)
  27. Junior Wells & Buddy Guy – Chicago Hustle ’82 (Cleopatra)
  28. ­Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart)
  29. Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
  30. Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart)
  31. Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart)
  32. Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington – Feel So At Home (Tipatina’s Record Club)
  33. Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers)
  34. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
  35. Jack’s Waterfall – Call Dr. John (Roots Rx)
  36. D. Scott Riggs – These Hard Times Will Come to Pass (Pure Panhandle Music)
  37. Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator)
  38. Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
  39. Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records)
  40. Wal Misty Blues – Tell Me Who You Are (Guitar One)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
