Crossroads Top 40 – December 2023

By Chris Heim
Published January 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG) 
  2. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound) 
  3. Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi) 
  4. Junior Wells & Buddy Guy – Chicago Hustle ’82 (Cleopatra) 
  5. Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid) 
  6. Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle) 
  7. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village) 
  8. Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman) 
  9. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3) 
  10. ­ Bob Corritore & Friends – Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (Vizztone) 
  11. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village) 
  12. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose-Colored Glasses Vol. 2 (Jesi-Lu) 
  13. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village) 
  14. Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley) 
  15. Misty Blues – Tell Me Who You Are (Guitar One) 
  16. Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (Fantasy) 
  17. Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart) 
  18. Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson) 
  19. Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88) 
  20. David K. Mathews – The Fantasy Vocal Sessions Vol. 3 (Effendi) 
  21. Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart) 
  22. Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast) 
  23. Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart) 
  24. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator) 
  25. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
  26. Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington – Feel So At Home (Tipatina’s Record Club) 
  27. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme) 
  28. Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart) 
  29. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood) 
  30. 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone) 
  31. Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers) 
  32. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue) 
  33. Jack’s Waterfall – Call Dr. John (Roots Rx) 
  34. Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village) 
  35. D. Scott Riggs – These Hard Times Will Come to Pass (Pure Panhandle Music) 
  36. Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator) 
  37. Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail) 
  38. Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records) 
  39. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train) 
  40. Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone) 
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
