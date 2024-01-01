Crossroads Top 40 – December 2023
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
- Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
- Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi)
- Junior Wells & Buddy Guy – Chicago Hustle ’82 (Cleopatra)
- Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid)
- Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle)
- Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
- Sue Foley – Live in Austin Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
- The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (Vizztone)
- Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose-Colored Glasses Vol. 2 (Jesi-Lu)
- D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
- Tom Hambridge – Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley)
- Misty Blues – Tell Me Who You Are (Guitar One)
- Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (Fantasy)
- Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart)
- Emma Wilson – Memphis Calling (Emma Wilson)
- Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
- David K. Mathews – The Fantasy Vocal Sessions Vol. 3 (Effendi)
- Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart)
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – Behind the Veil (Gulf Coast)
- Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart)
- Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Full Tilt (Blue Heart)
- Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington – Feel So At Home (Tipatina’s Record Club)
- Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
- Chris Beard – Pass It On Down (Blue Heart)
- Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
- 11 Guys Quartet – 11x11 (Vizztone)
- Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers)
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
- Jack’s Waterfall – Call Dr. John (Roots Rx)
- Marcel Smith – From My Soul (Little Village)
- D. Scott Riggs – These Hard Times Will Come to Pass (Pure Panhandle Music)
- Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator)
- Catfish Keith – Wild Ox Moan (Fish Tail)
- Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records)
- Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
- Mathias Lattin – Up Next (Vizztone)