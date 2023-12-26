© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW offices will be closed December 25 and January 1. The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. December 26-29.
Music
Crossroads

Tracy Nelson + Bo Diddley, Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy & Odetta

By Chris Heim
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST

December 29/31

Crossroads wraps up the December Tracy Nelson feature with music from one of her Flying Fish releases, one of her finest later albums (Victim of the Blues) and early work with Mother Earth.

We’ll also mark birthdays of singer Odetta, guitarist Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (with Memphis Slim and James Cotton), and the legendary Bo Diddley (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

And we’ll also hear the latest from soul great William Bell, Canada’s Blackburn Brothers, Misty Blues (with an Odetta tribute, and Bob Corritore.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim