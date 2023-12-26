Tracy Nelson + Bo Diddley, Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy & Odetta

December 29/31

Crossroads wraps up the December Tracy Nelson feature with music from one of her Flying Fish releases, one of her finest later albums (Victim of the Blues) and early work with Mother Earth.

We’ll also mark birthdays of singer Odetta, guitarist Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (with Memphis Slim and James Cotton), and the legendary Bo Diddley (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

And we’ll also hear the latest from soul great William Bell, Canada’s Blackburn Brothers, Misty Blues (with an Odetta tribute, and Bob Corritore.