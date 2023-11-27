© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST

December 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

New holiday releases from Raphael Wressnig with Alex Schultz, Adam Shulman, and Big Harp George

The second release from soul blues singer and songwriter Marcel Smith

A new Muscle Shoals project from Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The second album in the comeback of the 11 Guys Quartet (all four of them)

And Louisiana roots bluesman Robert Finley

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
