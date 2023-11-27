December 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

New holiday releases from Raphael Wressnig with Alex Schultz, Adam Shulman, and Big Harp George

The second release from soul blues singer and songwriter Marcel Smith

A new Muscle Shoals project from Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The second album in the comeback of the 11 Guys Quartet (all four of them)

And Louisiana roots bluesman Robert Finley