© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – October 2023

By Chris Heim
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88) 
  2. Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart) 
  3. Blackburn Brothers – SoulFunkN’Blues (Electro-Fi) 
  4. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village) 
  5. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village) 
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends – Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (Vizztone) 
  7. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village) 
  8. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator) 
  9. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train) 
  10. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3) 
  11. Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator) 
  12. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue) 
  13. Tom Hambridge – Blu Javu (Quarto Valley) 
  14. Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Swings the Blues (Candid) 
  15. David K. Mathews – The fantastic Vocal Sessions Vol. 3 (Effendi) 
  16. Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart) 
  17. John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House) 
  18. Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records) 
  19. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood) 
  20. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG) 
  21. Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator) 
  22. Misty Blues – Tell Me Who You Are (Guitar One) 
  23. Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone) 
  24. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Rose-Colored Glasses Vol. 2 (Jesi-Lu) 
  25. Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart) 
  26. Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers) 
  27. John Mayall’s Bluebreatkers – Live in 1967 Volume Three (Forty Below) 
  28. Al Basile – B’s Time (SweetSpot) 
  29. Jack’s Waterfall – Call Dr. john (Roots Rx) 
  30. Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake) 
  31. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG) 
  32. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme) 
  33. Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard) 
  34. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator) 
  35. William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe 
  36. Steve Howell – Gallery of Echoes (Out of the Past Music) 
  37. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain) 
  38. Etta James – The Montreux Years (BMG) 
  39. Franck L. Goldwasser – Who Needs This Mess!!?? (Crosscut) 
  40. Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue) 
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim