Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – August 2023

By Chris Heim
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
  1. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village) 
  2. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain) 
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone) 
  4. John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House) 
  5. Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator) 
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone) 
  7. Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake) 
  8. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG) 
  9. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue) 
  10. Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart) 
  11. Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone) 
  12. Boo Boo Davis – Boo Boo Boogaloo (Blue Lotus) 
  13. Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone) 
  14. Etta James – The Montreux Years (BMG) 
  15. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village) 
  16. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train) 
  17. Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster) 
  18. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator) 
  19. William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe) 
  20. Lady Adrena – Recipe for the Blues (Sweet Success) 
  21. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain) 
  22. Monster Mike Welch – Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast) 
  23. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – Groovin’ at Groove Now! (Endless Blues) 
  24. Franck L. Goldwasser – Who Needs This Mess!!?? (Crosscut) 
  25. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme) 
  26. Reverend Freakchild – Songs of Beauty for Ashes of Realization (Treated and Released) 
  27. Chickenbone Slim – Damn Good and Ready (Vizztone) 
  28. JW-Jones – Everything Now (Solid Blues) 
  29. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG) 
  30. Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard) 
  31. Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records) 
  32. Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue) 
  33. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance) 
  34. Michael Jerome Brown – Getting; Together (Stony Plain) 
  35. Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below) 
  36. Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast) 
  37. Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf) 
  38. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire) 
  39. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain) 
  40. Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
