Crossroads Top 40 – August 2023
- D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
- Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone)
- John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House)
- Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
- Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake)
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
- Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone)
- Boo Boo Davis – Boo Boo Boogaloo (Blue Lotus)
- Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
- Etta James – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
- Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
- Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
- Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator)
- William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe)
- Lady Adrena – Recipe for the Blues (Sweet Success)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Monster Mike Welch – Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast)
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – Groovin’ at Groove Now! (Endless Blues)
- Franck L. Goldwasser – Who Needs This Mess!!?? (Crosscut)
- Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
- Reverend Freakchild – Songs of Beauty for Ashes of Realization (Treated and Released)
- Chickenbone Slim – Damn Good and Ready (Vizztone)
- JW-Jones – Everything Now (Solid Blues)
- Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
- Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records)
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Michael Jerome Brown – Getting; Together (Stony Plain)
- Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
- Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)
- Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf)
- Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
- Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)