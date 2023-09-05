© 2023 KMUW
Otis Redding Special

By Chris Heim
Published September 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT

September 8/10

In honor of Otis Redding’s birthday on September 9th, Crossroads steps aside to present a two-hour special about the soul legend.

The program tells the story of the soul star’s all-too-brief career but long-enduring legacy through stories from other musicians, music writers, fans and family of Otis Redding, along with plenty of his most important music

Guests include: Redding's daughter Karla Redding-Andrews, Steve Cropper (Booker T & the MG's), James Alexander (bassist/ Bar-Kays), music writers Rob Bowman, Jonathan Gould, Peter Guralnick, Lynell George, Ashley Kahn, and Stax Museum Director Jeff Kollath.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim