Crossroads Top 40 – July 2023
- John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House)
- Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone)
- Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
- Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records)
- Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
- William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe)
- Boo Boo Davis – Boo Boo Boogaloo (Blue Lotus)
- Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone)
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue)
- D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
- Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Monster Mike Welch – Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast)
- Michael Jerome Brown – Getting; Together (Stony Plain)
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – Groovin’ at Groove Now! (Endless Blues)
- Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
- Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)
- Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf)
- Joanna Connor – Best of Me (Gulf Coast)
- Michael Bourne Band – Cruisin’ Kansas City (Blue Heart)
- Lady Adrena – Recipe for the Blues (Sweet Success)
- Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
- Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue)
- Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
- Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
- Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
- Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
- Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
- Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
- Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
- Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
- Alabama Mike – Stuff I’ve Been Through (Little Village)