Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – July 2023 

By Chris Heim
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT
  1. John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House) 
  2. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG) 
  3. Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator) 
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone) 
  5. Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard) 
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone) 
  7. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue) 
  8. Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records) 
  9. Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake) 
  10. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain) 
  11. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG) 
  12. William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe) 
  13. Boo Boo Davis – Boo Boo Boogaloo (Blue Lotus) 
  14. Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart) 
  15. Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone) 
  16. Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue) 
  17. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village) 
  18. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator) 
  19. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance) 
  20. Monster Mike Welch – Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast) 
  21. Michael Jerome Brown – Getting; Together (Stony Plain) 
  22. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – Groovin’ at Groove Now! (Endless Blues) 
  23. Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below) 
  24. Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast) 
  25. Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf) 
  26. Joanna Connor – Best of Me (Gulf Coast) 
  27. Michael Bourne Band – Cruisin’ Kansas City (Blue Heart) 
  28. Lady Adrena – Recipe for the Blues (Sweet Success) 
  29. Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone) 
  30. Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue) 
  31. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain) 
  32. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire) 
  33. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain) 
  34. Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster) 
  35. Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen) 
  36. Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below) 
  37. Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl) 
  38. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified) 
  39. Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic) 
  40. Alabama Mike – Stuff I’ve Been Through (Little Village) 
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
