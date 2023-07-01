Crossroads Top 40 – June 2023
- Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Lady Adrena – Recipe for the Blues (Sweet Success)
- Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
- John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House)
- Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue)
- Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone)
- Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
- Michael Jerome Brown – Getting; Together (Stony Plain)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
- Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
- Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
- William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe)
- Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
- Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
- Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
- Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone)
- Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator)\
- Jeff Pitchell – Playin’ with My Friends (Deguello)
- Jimmy Bennett – Sunday Morning Sessions (Junkyard Dog)
- Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
- Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 1 (8thTrain)
- Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
- Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
- Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints – Bridge of Love (Dala)
- Alabama Mike – Stuff I’ve Been Through (Little Village)
- Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
- Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
- Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
- Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
- Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
- Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
- Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)