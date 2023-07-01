© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – June 2023

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)
  2. Lady Adrena – Recipe for the Blues (Sweet Success)
  3. Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
  4. John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House)
  5. Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue)
  6. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
  7. Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone)
  8. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
  9. Michael Jerome Brown – Getting; Together (Stony Plain)
  10. Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
  11. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
  12. Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
  13. Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
  14. William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe)
  15. Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
  16. Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
  17. Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
  18. Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
  19. Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue)
  20. Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone)
  21. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator)\
  22. Jeff Pitchell – Playin’ with My Friends (Deguello)
  23. Jimmy Bennett – Sunday Morning Sessions (Junkyard Dog)
  24. Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
  25. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 1 (8thTrain)
  26. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
  27. Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
  28. Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints – Bridge of Love (Dala) 
  29. Alabama Mike – Stuff I’ve Been Through (Little Village)
  30. Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
  31. Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
  32. Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
  33. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  34. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
  36. Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
  37. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
  38. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
  39. Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
  40. Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
