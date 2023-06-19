Blues Horns + Blues Birthdays & Love Light Live

June 23/25

Birthday salutes this time at the Crossroads to soul blues singers Luther Kent and Tad Robinson, the King of Zydeco Clifton Chenier, and Stax star Eddie Floyd (in a rarity with Mavis Staples).

We’ll hear new music from Paul Carrack, William Bell, Barbara Blue, John Primer, Stan Mosely, and Lady Adrena.

And there’s more Blues Horns for the June feature, including music from the Texas Horns as guests and from one of their own releases, and in hour two, in a concert special with the Love Light Orchestra and its five-piece horn section (and featured vocalist, the award-winning John Nemeth).