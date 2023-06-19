© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Horns + Blues Birthdays & Love Light Live

By Chris Heim
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT

June 23/25

Birthday salutes this time at the Crossroads to soul blues singers Luther Kent and Tad Robinson, the King of Zydeco Clifton Chenier, and Stax star Eddie Floyd (in a rarity with Mavis Staples).

We’ll hear new music from Paul Carrack, William Bell, Barbara Blue, John Primer, Stan Mosely, and Lady Adrena.

And there’s more Blues Horns for the June feature, including music from the Texas Horns as guests and from one of their own releases, and in hour two, in a concert special with the Love Light Orchestra and its five-piece horn section (and featured vocalist, the award-winning John Nemeth).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
