Music
Crossroads

Blues Horn BMA Winners & Big Jay McNeely

By Chris Heim
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT

June 16/18

In conjunction with the Jure Blues Horn feature, Crossroads highlights the small group of players who have won Blue Music Awards in the Horn category, including this year’s winner Deanna Bogart, along with Jimmy Carpenter, Eddie Shaw, Trombone Shorty, Terry Hanck, and Vanessa Collier.

We’ve also got sax sounds from Tokyo’s Bloodest Saxophone and the Texas Horns, and in hour two, a special featuring R&B horn man Big Jay McNeely. We’ll also hear new albums from Dr. John, Tony Holiday, and Savoy Brown.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
