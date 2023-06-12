Blues Horn BMA Winners & Big Jay McNeely

June 16/18

In conjunction with the Jure Blues Horn feature, Crossroads highlights the small group of players who have won Blue Music Awards in the Horn category, including this year’s winner Deanna Bogart, along with Jimmy Carpenter, Eddie Shaw, Trombone Shorty, Terry Hanck, and Vanessa Collier.

We’ve also got sax sounds from Tokyo’s Bloodest Saxophone and the Texas Horns, and in hour two, a special featuring R&B horn man Big Jay McNeely. We’ll also hear new albums from Dr. John, Tony Holiday, and Savoy Brown.