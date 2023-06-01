© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroad Top 40 for May

By Chris Heim
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
  2. Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
  3. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
  4. Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue)
  5. Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
  6. Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
  7. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
  8. Jeff Pitchell – Playin’ with My Friends (Deguello)
  9. Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
  10. Jimmy Bennett – Sunday Morning Sessions (Junkyard Dog)
  11. Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
  12. Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints – Bridge of Love (Dala) 
  13. Alabama Mike – Stuff I’ve Been Through (Little Village)
  14. William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe)
  15. Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
  16. Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
  17. Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
  18. Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
  19. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  20. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
  21. Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
  22. Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
  23. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
  24. Misty Blues – Outside the Lines (Guitar One)
  25. Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
  26. Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
  27. Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
  28. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
  29. Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
  30. Ivan Neville – Touch My Soul (Funk Garage)
  31. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
  32. Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
  33. Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
  34. Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
  35. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 1 (8th Train)
  36. Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
  37. Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business (Rhombus)
  38. Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)
  39. Skylar Rogers – Among the Insanity (Blue Heart)
  40. Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf)
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW's twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
