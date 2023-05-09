© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita State University is experiencing some system outages, affecting our streaming services. Click here for a temporary work-around for streaming.
Crossroads-4.9.png
Crossroads

May new blues releases

By Chris Heim
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
Crossroads-4.9.png

Friday, May 12 and Sunday, May 14

Crossroads steps aside this week for a special show to celebrate the birthday of Stevie Wonder. “The Emergence of Stevie Wonder” chronicles the early emergence and on-going career of the legendary musician with music from throughout the multiple Grammy-award winning artist’s career, illuminated by commentary from music educators Birgitta Johnson and Alisha Lola Jones, and music critics Ann Powers, Anthony DeCurtis, Holly Gleason, and Mark Kemp.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim