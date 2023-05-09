May new blues releases

Friday, May 12 and Sunday, May 14

Crossroads steps aside this week for a special show to celebrate the birthday of Stevie Wonder. “The Emergence of Stevie Wonder” chronicles the early emergence and on-going career of the legendary musician with music from throughout the multiple Grammy-award winning artist’s career, illuminated by commentary from music educators Birgitta Johnson and Alisha Lola Jones, and music critics Ann Powers, Anthony DeCurtis, Holly Gleason, and Mark Kemp.

