Crossroads top 40 for April 2023
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
- Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
- Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
- Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue)
- Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
- Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
- Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
- Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
- Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
- Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith & Bob Corritore – The World in a Jug (Vizztone)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
- Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
- Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 1 (8th Train)
- Jeff Pitchell – Playin’ with My Friends (Deguello)
- Misty Blues – Outside the Lines (Guitar One)
- Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
- Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
- Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business (Rhombus)
- Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
- Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
- Paul Carrack & the SWR Big Band – Don’t Wait Too Long (Carrack UK)
- Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
- Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)
- Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
- Sister Lucille – Tell the World (Blue Heart)
- Skylar Rogers – Among the Insanity (Blue Heart)
- Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf)
- Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
- Barbara Blue – From the Shoals (Big Blue)
- Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
- Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
- Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
- Walk That Walk – Big World of Trouble (Walk That Walk)
- Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
- Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)