Wichita State University is experiencing some system outages, affecting our streaming services, e-mail and internet. KMUW is still available on 89.1 fm.
Crossroads

Crossroads top 40 for April 2023

By Chris Heim
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT
  1. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Stony Plain)
  2. Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
  3. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
  4. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
  5. Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
  6. Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up (Provogue)
  7. Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
  8. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
  9. Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
  10. Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
  11. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
  12. Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
  13. Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
  14. Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith & Bob Corritore – The World in a Jug (Vizztone)
  15. Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
  16. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
  17. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 1 (8th Train)
  18. Jeff Pitchell – Playin’ with My Friends (Deguello)
  19. Misty Blues – Outside the Lines (Guitar One)
  20. Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
  21. Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
  22. Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business (Rhombus)
  23. Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
  24. Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
  25. Paul Carrack & the SWR Big Band – Don’t Wait Too Long (Carrack UK)
  26. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
  27. Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)
  29. Deb Callahan – Backbone (Blue Pearl)
  30. Sister Lucille – Tell the World (Blue Heart)
  31. Skylar Rogers – Among the Insanity (Blue Heart)
  32. Ally Venable – Real Gone (Ruf)
  33. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  34. Barbara Blue – From the Shoals (Big Blue)
  35. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
  36. Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
  37. Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
  38. Walk That Walk – Big World of Trouble (Walk That Walk)
  39. Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
  40. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
