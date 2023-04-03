Crossroads Top 40 for March 2023
- Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
- Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
- Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
- Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith & Bob Corritore – The World in a Jug (Vizztone)
- Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
- Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business (Rhombus)
- Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
- Barbara Blue – From the Shoals (Big Blue)
- Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
- Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
- Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
- Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
- Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
- Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
- South Island Rhythm Kings – Still That Way Today (South Island Rhythm Kings)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
- Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
- Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
- Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
- Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
- Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Trouble Is…256 (Provogue)
- Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
- Walk That Walk – Big World of Trouble (Walk That Walk)
- Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
- Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
- Douglas Avery – Take My Rider (Green Wave)
- Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
- Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
- Paul Carrack & the SWR Big Band – Don’t Wait Too Long (Carrack UK)
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
- Eddie Vincent – Original Dap King (Cornelius Chapel)
- Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
- Steve Hill – Dear Illusion (No Label Records)
- Kurt Allen – Live at the Red Shed (Kurt Allen)
- Li’l Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
- The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
- Durham County Poets – Out of the Woods (Durham County Poets)
- Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)