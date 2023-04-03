© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for March 2023

By Chris Heim
Published April 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT
  1. Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
  2. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
  3. Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
  4. Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith & Bob Corritore – The World in a Jug (Vizztone)
  5. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  6. Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business (Rhombus)
  7. Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
  8. Barbara Blue – From the Shoals (Big Blue)
  9. Nick Schnebelen – What Key Is Trouble In? (Nick Schnebelen)
  10. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
  11. Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
  12. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
  13. Cash Box Kings – Oscar’s Motel (Alligator)
  14. Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
  15. South Island Rhythm Kings – Still That Way Today (South Island Rhythm Kings)
  16. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
  17. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
  18. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
  19. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
  20. Savoy Brown – Blues All Around (Quarto Valley)
  21. Joe Louis Walker – Weight of the World (Forty Below)
  22. Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic)
  23. Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Trouble Is…256 (Provogue)
  24. Tas Cru – Riffin’ the Blue (Subcat)
  25. Walk That Walk – Big World of Trouble (Walk That Walk)
  26. Scott Ellison – Zero-2-Sixty (Liberation Hall)
  27. Gayle Harrod Band – Temptation (Gayle Harrod Band)
  28. Douglas Avery – Take My Rider (Green Wave)
  29. Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
  30. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
  31. Paul Carrack & the SWR Big Band – Don’t Wait Too Long (Carrack UK)
  32. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
  33. Eddie Vincent – Original Dap King (Cornelius Chapel)
  34. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
  35. Steve Hill – Dear Illusion (No Label Records)
  36. Kurt Allen – Live at the Red Shed (Kurt Allen)
  37. Li’l Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
  38. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
  39. Durham County Poets – Out of the Woods (Durham County Poets)
  40. Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
