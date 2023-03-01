Crossroads Top 40 for February 2023
- Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
- Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
- Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
- Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
- Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Trouble Is…256 (Provogue)
- Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
- Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
- Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
- Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith & Bob Corritore – The World in a Jug (Vizztone)
- Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
- Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
- Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
- Steve Hill – Dear Illusion (No Label Records)
- Barbara Blue – From the Shoals (Big Blue)
- Kurt Allen – Live at the Red Shed (Kurt Allen)
- Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
- South Island Rhythm Kings – Still That Way Today (South Island Rhythm Kings)
- Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
- Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
- Douglas Avery – Take My Rider (Green Wave)
- Li’l Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
- Hurricane Ruth – live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
- Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
- Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
- Eddie Vincent – Original Dap King (Cornelius Chapel)
- Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
- The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
- Durham County Poets – Out of the Woods (Durham County Poets)
- Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
- Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
- Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
- Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
- The Winston Brothers – Drift (Colemine)
- The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
- Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
- Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
- John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
- Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)