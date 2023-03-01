© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for February 2023

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST
KMUW-Music.png
  1. Teresa James – With a Little Help from Her Friends (Blue Heart)
  2. Eddie 9v – Capricorn (Ruf)
  3. Martin Lang & Rusty Zinn – Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues (Random Chance)
  4. Diane Blue All Star Band – Live! At the Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale)
  5. Dr. John – Things Happen That Way (Rounder)
  6. Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Trouble Is…256 (Provogue)
  7. Yates McKendree – Buchanan Lane (Qualified)
  8. Ben Levin – Take Your Time (Vizztone)
  9. Damon Fowler – Live at the Palladium (Landslide)
  10. Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith & Bob Corritore – The World in a Jug (Vizztone)
  11. Jimmy Carpenter – The Louisiana Record (Gulf Coast)
  12. Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues (New West/Antones)
  13. Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
  14. Mississippi MacDonald – Heavy State Loving Blues (APM)
  15. Steve Hill – Dear Illusion (No Label Records)
  16. Barbara Blue – From the Shoals (Big Blue)
  17. Kurt Allen – Live at the Red Shed (Kurt Allen)
  18. Bridget Kelly Band – Winter’s Coming (Alpha Sun)
  19. South Island Rhythm Kings – Still That Way Today (South Island Rhythm Kings)
  20. Grant Dermody – Behind the Sun (Grant Dermody)
  21. Rick Berthod – Tribute to Peter Green (RB Music)
  22. Douglas Avery – Take My Rider (Green Wave)
  23. Li’l Red & the Rooster – Keep On! (Blue Heart)
  24. Hurricane Ruth – live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
  25. Mud Morganfield – Portrait (Delmark)
  26. Demetria Taylor – Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do (Delmark)
  27. Eddie Vincent – Original Dap King (Cornelius Chapel)
  28. Shawn Pittman – Hard Road (Must Have Music)
  29. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 (The Dig 3)
  30. Durham County Poets – Out of the Woods (Durham County Poets)
  31. Derrick Procell – Hello Mojo (Catfood)
  32. Vanessa Collier – Live at Power Station (Phenix Fire)
  33. Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (True North)
  34. Tomislav Goluban – 20 Years on the Road (Blue Heart)
  35. The Winston Brothers – Drift (Colemine)
  36. The Mighty Soul Drivers – I’ll Carry You Home (Hog Heaven)
  37. Lucky Losers – Standin’ Pat (Vizztone)
  38. Robert Hill/Joanne Lediger – Revelation (Wild Animal Ditch Music)
  39. John Nemeth – May Be the Last Time (Memphis Grease/NOLA Blue)
  40. Dave Keyes – Rhythm Blues and Boogie (Blue Heart)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim