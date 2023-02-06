February with Irma Thomas

Friday, February 10, and Sunday, February 12

Crossroads features the music of Irma Thomas this month – tonight with an early classic, a classic recording she did with Marcia Ball and Tracy Nelson, one of her later releases, and an appearance in a New Orleans special in hour two, "Take Me to the River".

We’ll also hear music from Cyndi Lauper (just nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame), blues legend John Lee Hooker, and both Damon Fowler and Grant Dermody, who have new albums out.

