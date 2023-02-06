© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

February with Irma Thomas

By Chris Heim
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST
Friday, February 10, and Sunday, February 12

Crossroads features the music of Irma Thomas this month – tonight with an early classic, a classic recording she did with Marcia Ball and Tracy Nelson, one of her later releases, and an appearance in a New Orleans special in hour two, "Take Me to the River".

We’ll also hear music from Cyndi Lauper (just nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame), blues legend John Lee Hooker, and both Damon Fowler and Grant Dermody, who have new albums out.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim